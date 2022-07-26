Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.26 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.33.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $51.68 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In other news, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.