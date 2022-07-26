Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Trading Down 1.2%

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as €48.63 ($49.62) and last traded at €49.28 ($50.29). 742,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €49.88 ($50.90).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

