Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$981.92 million and a P/E ratio of 24.53. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$12.32 and a 1-year high of C$16.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$174.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.5068567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.75 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.66.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

