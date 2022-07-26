Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stephens to $240.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.31.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $181.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

