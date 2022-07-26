Signature Bank (SBNY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on August 12th

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Signature Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $25.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Performance

SBNY opened at $181.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 197.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.31.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.