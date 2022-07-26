Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,753. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $55.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

