SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Hits $0.0005

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $44,891.99 and $14,289.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,814.45 or 1.00005349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

