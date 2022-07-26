SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $529,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.65 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.84.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

