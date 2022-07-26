SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.90.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $163.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

