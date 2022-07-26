SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

