SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.88.

