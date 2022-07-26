SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$202.52 million during the quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.