SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$202.52 million for the quarter.
