SmileyCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $372,803.72 and approximately $18.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

