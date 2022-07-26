Socket Mobile (SCKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCKT opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.82. Socket Mobile has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $9.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

