Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEYMF shares. Societe Generale lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.00 ($21.43) to €25.50 ($26.02) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

