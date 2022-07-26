Souders Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $153.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day moving average is $149.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

