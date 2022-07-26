Souders Financial Advisors Invests $217,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $288.09 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.03.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

