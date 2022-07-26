Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (SOLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser Price Performance

NYSE:SOLN opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.75. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the first quarter worth about $16,884,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,813,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 0.4% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 60.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

