Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 25.80%.
Southern States Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $201.95 million and a PE ratio of 11.43. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $26.06.
Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares
Southern States Bancshares Company Profile
Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern States Bancshares (SSBK)
