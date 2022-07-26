Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 25.80%.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $201.95 million and a PE ratio of 11.43. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $26.06.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 157,987 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 127,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

