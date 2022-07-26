S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $41,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $353.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,887. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.16 and a 200-day moving average of $375.53. The stock has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.