SparkPoint Fuel Price Down 5.5% This Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $49,675.99 and approximately $92,536.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00031782 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

