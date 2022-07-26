SparkPoint Fuel Price Down 5.5% This Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $49,675.99 and approximately $92,536.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00031782 BTC.
SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.
Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel
Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.