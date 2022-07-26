SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Position Boosted by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 485.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,944 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,860,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SRLN stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $46.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98.

