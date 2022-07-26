SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 733,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 12.9% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $25,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Fullen Financial Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,807. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.