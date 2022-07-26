Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.434 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Sprague Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRLP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,666. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $502.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.45. Sprague Resources has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprague Resources

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprague Resources stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources LP ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) by 150,480.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.86% of Sprague Resources worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sprague Resources in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

Featured Stories

