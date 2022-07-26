Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.434 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.
Shares of NYSE:SRLP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,666. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $502.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.45. Sprague Resources has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $29.43.
Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sprague Resources in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.
