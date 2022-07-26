Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.18

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 40162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Schiavi & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.