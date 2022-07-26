Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.78. 32,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,244. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,648.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,530,609.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,530,609.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,198 shares of company stock valued at $772,247 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after buying an additional 77,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,781,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

