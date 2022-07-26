Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Squarespace updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $590,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 551,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,037,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Squarespace by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Squarespace by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Squarespace by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut Squarespace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

