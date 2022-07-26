Stabilus (ETR:STM) Trading Up 0.9%

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €54.40 ($55.51) and last traded at €54.10 ($55.20). Approximately 15,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.60 ($54.69).

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

