StaFi (FIS) Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges

StaFi (FIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001831 BTC on major exchanges. StaFi has a market capitalization of $23.04 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StaFi has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00096299 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017449 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00237814 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00040802 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007919 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000160 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.