STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 15th

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 217.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of STAG stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Stories

