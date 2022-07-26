Stake DAO (SDT) Trading 3.2% Higher This Week

Stake DAO (SDT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. Stake DAO has a total market capitalization of $429,991.61 and approximately $152,193.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stake DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00002861 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stake DAO has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00096869 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017480 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001453 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00238712 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00040452 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008028 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000252 BTC.
Stake DAO Coin Profile
Stake DAO (CRYPTO:SDT) uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ.
Buying and Selling Stake DAO
