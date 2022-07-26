Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Starbase (STAR) traded down 43.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $221,453.80 and approximately $579,547.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,109.72 or 1.00005186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003625 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00125865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00029767 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

