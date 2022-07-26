Stephen Hoge Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $1,627,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,343,595.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00.

Moderna Stock Down 2.9 %

Moderna stock traded down $4.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916,375. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.