Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $23,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,071,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,385,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.07. 66,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,142. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.59 and its 200-day moving average is $333.15. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

