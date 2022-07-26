Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $20,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000.

Shares of IOO stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,533. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.11. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

