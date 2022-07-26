Stephens Inc. AR Has $14.50 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $14,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 651.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

IVOO stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.30. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,020. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $148.11 and a 52-week high of $197.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.13.

