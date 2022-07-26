Stephens Inc. AR Has $28.25 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 27,851 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,098. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

