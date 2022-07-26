Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $49,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 82,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.34. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,118. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

