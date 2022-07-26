Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,064 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.45% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $60,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,308,000 after purchasing an additional 146,598 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,536,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,875,000 after purchasing an additional 64,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $83.59. 8,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

