Stephens Inc. AR Takes $22.45 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,272,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,451,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000.

PDBC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

