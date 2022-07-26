Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,195 shares during the period. Papa John’s International accounts for 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Papa John’s International worth $73,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after buying an additional 524,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,112,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,173,000 after purchasing an additional 119,373 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. OTR Global lowered Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

Papa John's International Stock Down 1.2 %

Papa John’s International stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.61. 2,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,143. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.46 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.27.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Papa John's International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

Papa John's International Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

