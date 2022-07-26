Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 278,913 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,913 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.13% of AeroVironment worth $49,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2,648.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 166,490 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 38,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 422.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.13. 685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,554. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -460.75 and a beta of 0.50.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

