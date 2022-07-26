Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $42.92 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.54% of Guidewire Software worth $42,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,403,000 after acquiring an additional 222,882 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,658,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $11,262,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 89,291 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,713.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $74.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,121. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.06 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. StockNews.com cut Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

