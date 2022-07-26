Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $56.31 Million Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 879,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,354 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $56,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Trading Down 1.8 %

PLMR stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,193. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.18. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Palomar had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Palomar from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

