Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $91.91 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,054,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,095 shares during the period. Exelixis accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.27% of Exelixis worth $91,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exelixis news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.39. 5,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

