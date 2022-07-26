Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Repligen comprises approximately 1.5% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.03% of Repligen worth $105,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have commented on RGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,251. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.18. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.