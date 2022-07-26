Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for about 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $75,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,663. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $8,324,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,226,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,366,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,000 shares of company stock worth $31,426,200. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

