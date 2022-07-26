Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,551 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 3.26% of PROG worth $51,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PROG by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PROG by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James cut PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of PRG stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,806. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $902.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $50.79.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

