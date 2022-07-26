Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 151,917 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 770,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151,917 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $47,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Q2 by 39.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Q2 by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

Q2 stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,062. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $105.61.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

